Only Congress can defeat BJP, says Raj Babbar

UP Congress president Raj Babbar on Sunday claimed that the Modi government would not be able to go for a war against Pakistan even after Pulwama terror attack as Adani group was supplying electricity to Pakistan.

Addressing Aabhar rally of Mahan Dal in Moradabad, Babbar said, “Instead of initiating action against Pakistan, the Modi government has turned the entire country into a vegetable market. The Modi government cannot go to war against Pakistan as Adani group is supplying power to Pakistan.”

Babbar appealed to the people to vote in favour of the Congress instead of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the Lok Sabha elections and said only Congress could defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He said the people had made up their mind to support the Congress in Lok Sabha election. “Workers should make efforts to strengthen the party in every possible way,” he said.

Babbar also thanked Mahan Dal leaders for allying with the Congress.

Congress general secretary in-charge of west UP Jyotiraditya Scindia was scheduled to attend the rally but his visit was cancelled at the last moment.

Congress leader Rashid Alvi also targeted the BJP over triple talaq issue.

“If the Congress comes into power, action will be initiated against all those people who have deserted their wives,” he said.

Alvi urged people to support Congress to ensure BJP’s defeat.

Party leader Naseemuddin Siddiqui accused PM Modi of lying and said: “It is PM Modi, not Rahul Gandhi, who speaks lie and even encourages others to do so”.

He said the alliance between the Congress and Mahan Dal would be permanent.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 14:09 IST