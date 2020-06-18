e-paper
Over 5 lakh Covid-19 tests carried out in UP, govt aiming to increase daily testing to 20,000

As per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh has 14,598 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

lucknow Updated: Jun 18, 2020 13:47 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
The government is aiming to increase the testing limit to 20,000 per day.
With approximately 18,000 thousand tests being carried out per day, the number of Covid-19 tests conducted in Uttar Pradesh have crossed the five lakh mark, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

A tweet by the official handle of the Chief Minister’s Office, UP added that the government is aiming to increase the testing limit to 20,000 per day.

“There are 503 Covid hospitals active in the state right now, there are 1,01,235 beds available in them,” the tweet added.

As per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh has 14,598 confirmed Covid-19 cases. This includes 5,259 active cases while 8,904 patients have been cured and discharged so far. 435 deaths have been reported due to the infection in the state.

