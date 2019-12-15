‘Padhe Lucknow, Badhe Lucknow’ in World Book of Records

lucknow

Updated: Dec 15, 2019 22:43 IST

Governor Anandiben Patel received a certificate from a representative of the World Book of Records, London, for the programme ‘Padhe Lucknow, Badhe Lucknow’ in which 9.59 lakh students of 2,278 educational institutes read books at the same time on October 1, this year.

Representative of the World Book of Records, Dr Yogesh Mohan Gupta, presented a copy of the certificate to DM Lucknow Abhishek Prakash and former V-C of Lucknow University SP Singh on Sunday.

On the occasion, the governor felicitated officials, teachers and representatives of organisations that worked hard to make the programme a success. Chief development officer Manish Bansal, regional higher education officer Alok Kumar Srivastava, programme coordinator professor Anil Mishra and district inspector of schools Mukesh Kumar Singh were felicitated.

“Now, our effort should be to establish a record in which 10 crore people read books (together),” said Patel.