Pall of gloom at Major Ketan’s house in Meerut

A resident of Shradhapuri colony of Kankerkhera area here, Major Ketan Sharma made the supreme sacrifice on Monday during an encounter with terrorists in Anantnag. A pall of gloom swept the entire area and local residents gathered at his residence after hearing the demise of the young major.

CM Yogi Adityanath has announced Rs 25 lakh for the kin of the major and a government job for a family member, besides naming of a road in his memory.

According to reports, Ketan and his team had surrounded the area after receiving inputs about the presence of terrorists there. They were conducting a search operation when terrorists opened fire and Major Ketan and his two colleagues sustained bullet injuries. One terrorist was also killed in the exchange of fire.

The injured major and his colleagues were immediately taken to Army hospital where Major Ketan was declared dead. His mortal remains will be brought here on Tuesday for last rites.

Ashok Kumar, Ketan’s uncle, said, “Ketan was only son of the family and also has a 4-year-old daughter Kiara.” He came here in May on leave and resumed his duty on May 26.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 04:58 IST