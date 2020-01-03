Police in UP on high alert again

lucknow

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 00:56 IST

Although situation across the state has remained normal for the past 10 days after widespread violence hit as many as 15 districts on December 19 and 20, the Uttar Pradesh police are in a state of high alert for Friday prayers.

Widespread violence had erupted after Friday prayers on December 20 and during anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in Lucknow on December 19. Violence in the state had led to the death of 23 people, including six in Firozabad, five in Meerut, four in Kanpur and two each in Bijnor, Sambhal and Muzaffarnagar and one each in Varanasi and Lucknow on December 19 and 20.

Inspector General (IG) of Police, Law and Order, Praveen Kumar confirmed that the officials in 15 violence-hit districts and other sensitive districts, including Bareilly where a group had called for the protest after Friday prayers, had been asked to stay alert. He said though the protest in Bareilly had been called off, authorities were vigilant.

He said additional forces were being deployed in some districts to ensure Friday passed off peacefully.

“Although there is no specific inputs but the police are on alert to avert any further trouble. The same deployment of police force will be maintained in Lucknow as it was done on December 27,” Inspector General (IG) of Police, Lucknow range, SK Bhagat said.

He said in charge of police stations had been asked to remain in touch with people to ensure that they did not get involved in activity that may lead to law and order problem. He said the police officials had been asked to keep informing people to not believe in any rumours and coordinate with the police to ensure peace and maintain law and order.

“All required measures are being taken to maintain peace and harmony in Firozabad and other adjoining districts on Friday. Besides, police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in sensitive areas to maintain peace,” said IG Range Agra A Satish Ganesh.