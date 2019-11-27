Police prepare charge sheet against journalist for objectionable posts about CM

lucknow

Updated: Nov 27, 2019 22:36 IST

The city police have prepared a charge sheet against a Delhi-based freelance journalist Prashant Kanojia for allegedly posting objectionable comments and videos against chief minister Yogi Adityanath on the social media platform, said police officials privy to the investigation.

Kanojia was arrested on June 9 from his Delhi residence, a day after an FIR was registered at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow for posting objectionable comments against the chief minister.

The officials said the charge sheet was prepared under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code for defamation, as well as Section 505(1)(b) (for intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against public tranquility).

Besides, charges under Section 66 of the Information Technology Act have been altered to Section 67 of the IT Act for publishing or transmitting obscene material in an electronic form, they added.

A senior police official privy to the investigation said the charge sheet was prepared but not filed as the investigation officer required sanction for prosecution under provisions of IPC Section 505(1) (b).

He said the investigation officer had already written for the prosecution sanction to the state government authorities in this connection three days ago. The charge sheet would be filed as soon as the sanction for prosecution was granted, he added.

He said a person could be awarded imprisonment that may extend to three years with a fine which may extend to ₹ 5 lakh (Rs 500,000).

The FIR against Kanojia alleged that his posts made on the social media were apparently to tarnish the CM’s image.

The FIR was lodged by sub-inspector Vikas Kumar for making objectionable comments and posting video against the CM after the matter came to the knowledge of the city police.