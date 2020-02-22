Protesters, kin demand justice for seven-year-old rape victim

lucknow

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 21:19 IST

Traders’ associations and social organisation on Saturday staged a protest at Gandhi statue in Hazratganj, demanding justice for the seven-year-old Sultanpur rape victim, who is battling for life in Lucknow.

The victim’s family also joined the protest, said the organiser Sandeep Bansal, trader leader.

He said, “The victim’s father is a small makeshift shop owner and going through a bad time. We have gathered here to make the government listen to our demands.”

They also submitted a memorandum to the authorities, demanding a free and fair probe in the case, besides monetary assistance to the family.

“Police are trying to hush up the case. When the girl told the family about three people involved in the case, how can the police close the matter by arresting a minor?”

He added that the family should at least be paid Rs 2.5 million compensation. The girl was still in hospital and had to undergo another surgery, he added.

“Had the probe been in the right direction, the family would have been relieved,” he said.

Her father said, “Doctors said the girl was brought to the Lucknow hospital when things worsened. The district administration of Sultanpur police should have brought her in time, she might have been in better position.”

The seven-year-old old was allegedly raped on February 12 evening. The police arrested a 16-year-old boy in this connection the same night.

The victim’s father said there were three people involved in the case.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said, “They have submitted a memorandum, which will be forwarded to the authorities concerned.”