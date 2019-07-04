Flood warning issued in 19 UP districts after heavy rain in Nepal

A flood warning has been issued to 19 districts of Uttar Pradesh by the Flood Management Information System Centre (FMISC) this week, in view of the rise in the water level of rivers following heavy rain in Nepal.

“The districts in the basin of Ganga, Ghagra and Sharda rivers have been issued a fresh alert after water level in these rivers crossed the danger mark,” said FMISC executive engineer Mithilesh Kumar. “The alert has been communicated to district magistrates and officials concerned,” added the officer. Among the districts, those in Ganga river basin face a higher risk due to ‘constant rise in water level in previous days.’ The river is flowing 0.12, 0.1 and 1 metre above the danger mark in Badaun, Farrukhabad and Ballia districts respectively.

Several parts of Ballia, Ghazipur, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun and Shahjahanpur districts that fall in the basin are already flooded. District magistrate of Badaun Dinesh Kumar said, “Around 18 villages situated close to the Ram Ganga River have been inundated. We are trying to provide relief to those affected.”

The situation is equally alarming in eastern parts of the state. “Districts like Chandausi, Varanasi, Sant Kabirdas Nagar, Mirzapur in Ganga river basin, Behraich, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Maharjganj Deoria in Rapti and Ghagra river basin have been warned,” the FMISC official said.

Though only a few districts of those warned have experienced flooding, the administration in almost all districts claimed that they have started preventive measures. DM of Gonda Nitin Bansal said, “We have established 70 flood posts across the districts where local officials are monitoring the water level around the clock.”

The district has also purchased 20 rescue boats while the district relief management team has chalked a plan to provide relief material.

While the efforts made by the district administration have prevented limited human causality, the rising water is reported to have damage farmlands and standing crops. In Pilibhit, Rampur and Shahajahanpur districts and huge portions of farmland have been cut off by water.

