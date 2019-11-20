Register 25 lakh traders by Dec 31, UP CM tells commercial tax dept

lucknow

Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:14 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked the commercial tax department to register 25 lakh traders in the state by December 31.

He was holding a review meeting with joint commercial tax commissioners in Lucknow. A statewide special drive should be launched to bring more and more eligible traders in the tax net, ensuring registration of 25 lakh traders by December end, he said. He directed officials to brief his office about the progress made every fortnight.

The chief minister said registration of more traders would result in more revenue for the government. This, he said, would be in the interest of traders as well.

The government would give Rs 10 lakh accident insurance cover to all traders registered under GST, he added. He directed the officials to regularly hold meetings of the Traders’ Welfare Board.