e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 20, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 20, 2019

Register 25 lakh traders by Dec 31, UP CM tells commercial tax dept

lucknow Updated: Nov 20, 2019 22:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday asked the commercial tax department to register 25 lakh traders in the state by December 31.

He was holding a review meeting with joint commercial tax commissioners in Lucknow. A statewide special drive should be launched to bring more and more eligible traders in the tax net, ensuring registration of 25 lakh traders by December end, he said. He directed officials to brief his office about the progress made every fortnight.

The chief minister said registration of more traders would result in more revenue for the government. This, he said, would be in the interest of traders as well.

The government would give Rs 10 lakh accident insurance cover to all traders registered under GST, he added. He directed the officials to regularly hold meetings of the Traders’ Welfare Board.

top news
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Cong-NCP combine okay with Sena chief minister, start discussing fine print
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Black flags, tweets widen rift between Bengal govt and Governor Dhankhar
Why Maharashtra governor never invited Congress to stake claim for power
Why Maharashtra governor never invited Congress to stake claim for power
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
‘Won’t invest in Andhra’: Lulu group after Jagan govt cancels land deal
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
No formal exit from NDA: Sanjay Raut reminds after Parliament seat change
Mercedes with a soul: Daimler unveils Experimental Safety Vehicle in India
Mercedes with a soul: Daimler unveils Experimental Safety Vehicle in India
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Team selection: Rohit’s workload to be discussed; changes expected
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
Amit Shah confirms pan-India NRC; clarifies on Citizenship Amendment bill
trending topics
HTLS 2019UPSC Result 2019Sabyasachi MukherjeeXiaomi Mi Band 3iPM ModiAnkhiyon Se Goli MareBSNL

don't miss

latest news

India News

Lucknow News