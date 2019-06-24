Richa all praise for web platforms

With four films lined up for release later this year and shooting on for the third season of hit web show Inside Edge, versatile actor Richa Chadha has her hands full.

“The last months of this year will be very busy for me. I have a packed calendar with my films coming one after the other,” says the Gangs of Wasseypur actor on her recent visit to Lucknow.

Her forthcoming films are Section 375: Marzi Ya Zabardasti, Panga, Shakeela and Abhi to Party Shuru Hui Hai. All the films are in different genre ranging from courtroom drama, sports, biopic to comedy.

“All the movies are different from each other and challenging. While Panga and ATPSHH were comparatively easy Section 375 and Shaqeela were very challenging,” she says.

Among the four, Section 375 will be the first to hit the screens. The film focuses on misuse of Section 375 of IPC that is also known as anti-rape law.

“It’s a high-voltage courtroom drama and it’s something I have not done so far. It has a very strong message. For the first time I am playing a lawyer. Then in line is Shakeela (a model and South Indian actor who has done over 100 films so far). It is a biopic and doing such films are always challenging and the responsibility is bigger when the person is so popular,” she says.

‘Panga’, based on kabbadi, is a sports film.

“The film is about athleticism. I am a fitness freak and have been playing sports in school and colleges. Kabaddi is an indigenous sports and I enjoyed doing the film,” she says. Her portion for the film has been shot and remaining part is being filmed.

Talking about Anubhav Sinha’s ATPSHH that she has shot in Lucknow, she says, “It’s a dark comedy. It was actually like a party shooting together with wonderful actors. I hope that film will release after Anubhav sir’s upcoming release Article 15.”

The actor is currently shooting for the third season of her successful web show Inside Edge. The second season will be aired sometime later this year.

“Web is like shooting more than 4 films together as we end up creating 9 hours of content. Inside Edge opened the market of Amazon in India and has been widely watched. Since then lot of good content has been created and we have seen successful shows like Mirzapur and Made In Heaven. The shooting for third season is on that says volumes about the show,” she says.

The actor says OTT platforms have been a blessing for actors.

“I wonder why people do a TV show when such good content is being done on web and is being widely watched too. Saif (Ali Khan in Sacred Games) has done it and I believe all big stars will at some point of time come on over-the-top media services (OTT) platforms besides doing films,” she says.

Richa has been frequent to Lucknow be it for films or other professional assignments.

“I have shot two films here (Daas Dev and ATPSHH). The city keeps calling me in some way or the other and I really love coming here. Its culture, language, food and the loving behaviour is something that attracts me a lot and I love coming here,” she says.

