RSS to hold Janagrah rally in Ayodhya on November 25

The Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will organise Janagrah rally at three locations, including Ayodhya, on November 25 to appeal to the people to support the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

A senior functionary of the RSS, who did not wish to be named, said the rally would be simultaneously organised at Nagpur, Bengaluru and Ayodhya on November 25 to discuss the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The event is being seen as a move prior to the launch of a nationwide campaign for the Ram temple construction.

The RSS functionary said lakhs of people, including RSS volunteers and saints, would participate in the event to appeal to the people to support Ram Temple construction.

Another RSS functionary of Kashi region Ambarish Kumar said, “A large number of people will participate in the rally at Ayodhya on November 25. Ram temple is a centre of faith for millions of Hindus and they can’t wait too long for Ram temple.”

He said opinion of the participants would be sought for future course of action and added that preparations for the event were in full swing.

Kumar said 5-10 lakh participants were likely to attend the event.

Meanwhile, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will reach Kashi on November 11.

He will attend the meeting with over 250 regional pracharaks from across the nation.

He will stay in Varanasi for six days

