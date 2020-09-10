e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Shortage of ICU beds equipped with ventilators in Lucknow

Shortage of ICU beds equipped with ventilators in Lucknow

Officials said there are also 569 high-dependency beds equipped to handle patients in need of care of the level between the general ward and ICU

lucknow Updated: Sep 10, 2020 15:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
The ICU beds account for 7.54% of the total available in Covid-19 facilities. Experts say the percentage should ideally be 20.
The ICU beds account for 7.54% of the total available in Covid-19 facilities. Experts say the percentage should ideally be 20.(HT Photo)
         

Lucknow, which has so far reported 469 Covid-19-related deaths, is facing a shortage of intensive care unit (ICU) beds equipped with ventilators, experts and officials said. There are just 283 such beds available in the city of close to three million people across 18 hospitals. The ICU beds account for 7.54% of the total available in Covid-19 facilities.

Experts say the percentage should ideally be 20. “ICU beds for Covid-19 patients should comprise 20% of the total beds because the number of serious patients is growing,” said former Indian Medical Association (Lucknow) president Dr PK Gupta. “Since level one treatment is now being done under home isolation, an increased number of level three beds/ICU beds should not be a problem.”

Officials said there are also 569 high-dependency beds equipped to handle patients in need of care of the level between the general ward and ICU.

The demand for oxygen has also gone up. It has increased by at least five times at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS)’s Rajdhani Covid-19 Hospital during the last one month.

“Presently, there is a consumption of 400 to 500 jumbo cylinders per day, which was between 80 and 125 jumbo cylinders per day around a month and a half ago,” said Radha Krishna Dhiman, director, SGPGIMS. “There are around 180 patients admitted to the Rajdhani Covid-19 Hospital and about 80 of them are on oxygen support. Some of them are on a life-support system and some of them are on simple medication.”

tags
top news
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
India, Japan sign key pact for reciprocal provision of supplies, services between defence forces
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Serum Institute pauses Covishield vaccine trials in India
Rafale jets inducted into IAF, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Rafale jets inducted into IAF, will be part of ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Will Rhea Chakraborty be released from jail? Mumbai court’s verdict tomorrow
Kangana Ranaut calls Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, Uddhav Thackeray ‘a dynast’
Kangana Ranaut calls Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, Uddhav Thackeray ‘a dynast’
Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM launches flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers
Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM launches flagship fisheries scheme, app for farmers
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroRafale induction LIVECovid-19 casesAnkita Lokhande

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In