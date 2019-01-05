Smriti targets Rahul for ‘poor development’ of Amethi

The political temperatures appear to be rising in the otherwise chilly winter season here, with union minister for textiles Smriti Irani targeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi for ‘poor development’ of even his own constituency Amethi.

“The Congress president speaks about development. But he has failed to bring about development even to his own Lok Sabha seat,” said Irani while speaking to media persons after dedicating to people a CT Scan machine at the district hospital at Gauriganj, the district headquarters of Amethi.

“The Congress president is MP from this seat for past 15 years. UPA remained in power for the past 10 years. But Amethi is getting its first CT Scan machine when NDA government is in power at the Centre and a BJP government is there in Uttar Pradesh. We have been able to dedicate this machine to people with the blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said Irani.

The Congress was quick to react. Amethi District Congress Committee president Yogendra Mishra said best of eye care facilities had been provided by the Gandhi family at the Munshiganj hospital.

“A number of operations are performed at Munshiganj. It has a CT scan machine too. Smriti Irani should get her eyes checked there if she cannot see the facilities at the Munshiganj hospital,” said Mishra.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi too was scheduled to reach the constituency later in the day. His visit was, however, cancelled and there are indications that he may visit the constituency later this month. As this was his first visit to Amethi after formation of Congress governments in three states, the local party leaders had made arrangements to accord him a grand welcome. Hoardings welcoming him as a victor of 2018 had been put up at a number of places.

Irani said 2014 Lok Sabha elections had made a big difference to the people of the constituency. “Rahul Gandhi used to visit his constituency once in five years. Rahul Gandhi is coming frequently now because of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. But Rahul Gandhi does not visit the constituency out of his concern for the people. Instead, he comes to serve his own political interest,” she said.

Irani, who had lost 2014 Lok Sabha election from Amethi, has been making frequent visits to Amethi in an obvious bid to woo the constituency considered to be a bastion of the Gandhi family. Amethi Congress leaders, however, pointed out that she was working against interest of Amethi and a number of projects sanctioned for Amethi during the UPA tenure had been either scrapped or shifted out of the constituency.

Replying to a question on Ram temple issue, Irani said she would only repeat PM Modi’s observations that the Congress should not cause any hindrance in the way of Ram temple.

Replying to another question, Irani said Rahul Gandhi should also clarify why names of a ‘lady’ and her son ‘R’ had figured during interrogation of Christian Michel in connection with AugustaWestland VVIP chopper deal.

About the posters questioning Rahul Gandhi for his pictures with Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, she said the Congress president had failed to issue a statement when MP chief minister decided to deny jobs to youths of Uttar Pradesh.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 15:07 IST