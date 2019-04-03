Student shot at on Banaras Hindu University premises

A BHU student was shot at by unidentified assailants at Birla hostel intersection on the varsity premises on Tuesday evening, police said.

The student suffered injuries in the stomach and had been admitted to the trauma centre. His condition is stated to be critical. Police said the student, identified as Gaurav Singh, was standing at the Birla hostel intersection when two bike borne assailants came and opened fire at him.

Hostel inmates rushed Gaurav to the trauma centre, police said adding a team had been formed to identify those behind the incident.

