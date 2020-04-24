TB diagnostic machines to be used for Covid

lucknow

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 00:23 IST

Diagnostic machines, which are used for samples of suspected tuberculosis patients, can now be engaged for Covid-19 testing as Indian Council of Medical Research gave its nod in this regard earlier this month.

This means at least a dozen more centres in Uttar Pradesh can test coronavirus samples apart from the 14 laboratories that are already examining coronavirus samples on other machines (RTPCR),

Uttar Pradesh has 14 laboratories for coronavirus testing in different cities with a cumulative capacity to examine over 3500 samples every day.

ICMR guidelines say, “Specimen collection and transfer of sample for CBNAAT (cartridge-based nucleic acid amplification test machines that test TB samples) must be performed using appropriate PPE and following all applicable biosafety requirements. ICMR recommends that any testing is carried under BSL-2 (biosafety level two) conditions and with appropriate biosafety precautions.”

“BSL-2 (biosafety 2) level has to be ensured in the lab where these samples will be tested. Also, required training to staff members,” said Prof Sheetal Verma, senior faculty, microbiology, at King George’s Medical University.

Covid-19 testing in UP is being carried out at King George’s Medical University, Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Central Command Hospital, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Science (all in Lucknow), Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College at Aligarh Muslim University in Aligarh, Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, Prayagraj and seven other medical institutes in the state.

“An evaluation will now be done to see which centre can be added to the list and then training will be arranged for the staff to conduct tests under BSL-2,” said a senior health official. He said biosafety levels of these labs will be increased to BSL-2 before samples are given for testing.