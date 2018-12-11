Tension in Mathura villages over cattle carcasses, FIR filed

Tension prevailed in two villages here after cattle carcasses were reportedly found in Kosi Kalan area Sunday, following which additional police force was deployed, officials said.

District Magistrate Sarvagya Ram Mishra said Monday an FIR was registered against unidentified persons and efforts were being made to arrest those responsible.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Chhata) Jagdish Kaliraman said on the direction of senior officials, additional police force was deployed in some areas before the situation could spin out of control.

The carcasses were sent for examination to a veterinary hospital, he said.

In another incident, a resident of Janakpuri here lodged a complaint, alleging that some people were smuggling cows in a vehicle, police said.

The man claimed he was travelling in a car when he saw the vehicle and tried to stop it, but instead it tried to ram into his car. The vehicle overturned some metres away.

Some of its occupants managed to escape. The man and his friends were able to catch one of them, Shahid , a resident of Arnia in Bulandshahr.

Senior Superintendent of Police Babloo Kumar told reporters that a body was found near the vehicle in the morning, which Shahid identified as his cousin, Munna.

A case was registered and a probe was underway, the officer said.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 08:27 IST