UP Bar Council meet on July 13 to resolve chairmanship issue

The UP Bar Council has convened a ‘House’ (meeting) on July 13 at its office on the Allahabad high court premises to resolve the tussle over the vacant post of chairman of the council after the murder of its chairperson Darvesh Yadav in Agra recently.

Bar members Hari Shanker Singh and Prashant Singh ‘Atal’ have locked horns staking claim for the prestigious post.

Hari Shanker Singh and Darvesh Yadav got 12 votes each in the election of chairmanship of the UP Bar Council held on June 9 last. Both of them mutually decided to hold the post of chairman for six months each. Prashant Singh was elected vice chairman.

Through mutual agreement, Yadav opted for the first half and Singh for the second. Yadav took the oath and became the first woman chairperson of the UP Bar Council. Yadav’s tenure began from June 11 after the Bar Council of India approved the election.

However, she was murdered on the Agra court premises on June 12 by fellow lawyer Manish Babu Sharma, who also shot himself. Yadav died on spot and Sharma is battling for his life at a private hospital in New Delhi.

In absence of chairman, vice chairman officiates as chairman, says Rule 17 of the UP Bar Council.

However, after Yadav’s murder, the chairman’s post has fallen vacant permanently. According to UP Bar Council rule, in such a scenario the vice chairman will officiate as chairman till such time the Bar Council convenes ‘House’ (meeting) to take any decision either through mutual consensus or fresh election.

“The ‘House’ is convened on July 13 (on Allahabad high court premises). Whatever the ‘House’ decides, I will agree to it,” said Prashant Singh ‘Atal’, vice chairman of the UP Bar Council, who is officiating as working chairman of the UP Bar Council.

“Without consent of the ‘House’, Hari Shankar Singh cannot decide anything. If the ‘House’ nominates Hari Shankar Singh as chairman then I will agree to it and if it decides fresh election for the post of chairman then also I will have no objection,” added Prashant Singh.

PAST FORWARD

After Yadav’s murder, the UP Bar Council had convened a condolence meeting on June 15 at its Allahabad office. Prashant Singh had presided over this meeting as working chairman of the UP Bar Council.

The 25- members of the UP Bar Council and Advocate General vote to elect office bearers of the Bar Council.

In this election on June 9, advocate general Raghvendra Singh was out of the country and one vote was declared invalid. Out of 24 valid votes, Hari Shankar Singh and Darvesh Yadav got 12 votes each for the post of chairman.

Election was held under supervision of justice (retd) Surendra Singh of the Allahabad high court and justice (retd) Raj Mani Chauhan of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court

