UP cabinet decisions: Purvanchal Expressway to come up @ Rs 23,349 cr by 2020

The Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday gave the green light to selection of contractors for developing the 340-km Purvanchal Expressway.

“The state cabinet okayed the Request for Proposal drafted by the project development consultant for inviting bids and selection of developers. We will be spending Rs 23,349 crore on building the e-way by 2020,” said cabinet minister and government spokesperson Srikant Sharma.

Over half-a-dozen proposals related to upgrading of road infrastructure and medical facilities in Gorakhpur and Amethi were taken at the cabinet meeting presided over by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Clearing the decks for upgradation of medical facilities in Amethi and Jagdishpur, the cabinet approved demolition of old buildings in Amethi and Jagdishpur to make way for a modern 30-bed maternity wing and state-of-the-art trauma centre.

Similarly, a decision was taken to set up a regional medical research centre and a labour complex at Nehru hospital at Rajkiya Medical College, Gorakhpur. The state government has decided to transfer land free of cost to the authorities for the construction of research centre.

While work on the Purvanchal Expressway is scheduled to commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to lay its foundation stone sometime later this month, plans are also afoot to build a similar expressway for Bundelkhand. The two expressways, combined with the existing 304-kilometre Agra-Lucknow Expressway, will form the ‘connectivity web of UP.’

Sharma said the state government had already sanctioned Rs 4,677 crore for the Purvanchal Expressway and will raise another Rs 12,000 crore by way of loan from banks.

“We will spend nearly Rs 7,500 crore on acquiring 4,332 hectares of land in 413 villages from 57,437 farmers and Rs 930 crore has already been disbursed to the districts,” he said.

To be built on engineering procurement and construction (EPC) model, the contract for the proposed expressway will be awarded to developers in eight packages. Apart from giving a fillip to trade and industries, the project was expected to provide 10,000 direct/indirect job opportunities, the minister said.

E-TENDERING EXEMPTION

To expedite work, contracts for works of up to Rs 10 lakh have been exempted from the e-tendering process.

OTHER DECISIONS

Other decisions taken related to amendment in service rules for employees of horticulture and food processing department, fixation of rent for hiring of private godowns and implementation of wage recommendations made by AICTE in 1989 in state polytechnics across the state.