UP Congress takes out ‘Arakshan Bachao’ march

lucknow Updated: Feb 16, 2020
The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) took out a ‘Save Reservation (Arakshan Bachao)’ march here on Sunday, demanding steps to protect reservation for scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and other backward castes (OBCs).

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Kumar Lallu led the march in which the participants raised the slogan ‘Save the Constitution, save reservation’.

The march culminated in a public meeting at the Ambedkar statue in Hazratganj.

Addressing the gathering, the UPCC chief alleged that the present governments at the centre and the state were harming the idea of social justice. He also claimed there were attempts to abolish reservation in jobs and promotions.

He said that the Congress was committed to the struggle to protect reservation and the party will fight for it from streets to legislatures.

After the Supreme Court’s recent observation that the states were not bound to provide reservation, the government should bring a new legislation to protect reservation for SCs/STs and other backward castes in jobs, he said.

