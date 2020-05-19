e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / UP govt bearing expenses to bring migrants home, states should not charge them: Yogi Adityanath

UP govt bearing expenses to bring migrants home, states should not charge them: Yogi Adityanath

Till now, the state government has brought back more than 16 lakh migrant labourers and workers safely. As many as 656 ‘Shramik Special’ trains have brought 8.52 lakh migrants.

lucknow Updated: May 19, 2020 20:01 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Harshita Singh
Lucknow
The chief minister said 16 lakh more migrants could arrive and keeping this in mind, there was a need to make proper arrangements for quarantine centres and community kitchens, and directed the officials in this regard.
The chief minister said 16 lakh more migrants could arrive and keeping this in mind, there was a need to make proper arrangements for quarantine centres and community kitchens, and directed the officials in this regard. (PTI)
         

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked other states not to charge train fares from its migrant workers as his government was the bearing the expenses.

Uttar Pradesh has arranged trains from different states to bring back migrant labourers and workers willing to return. The state is bearing all expenses for it, the chief minister said at a high level review meeting with senior officials here.

Till now, the state government has brought back more than 16 lakh migrant labourers and workers safely. As many as 656 ‘Shramik Special’ trains have brought 8.52 lakh migrants. In the next two days, 258 more trains will come. This way, a total of 914 trains have been arranged, Adityanath said.

Around 12,000 buses of the UP State Road Transport Corporation have been arranged for taking migrants to their home districts. Besides, 200 buses have been given to every district magistrate, he said.

The chief minister said 16 lakh more migrants could arrive and keeping this in mind, there was a need to make proper arrangements for quarantine centres and community kitchens, and directed the officials in this regard.

Asking them to further strengthen the quarantine centres and the community kitchens, Adityanath directed that CCTV cameras be installed at these facilities.

He asked for continuing the home delivery system in containment zones and sanitisation of hotspot areas and the homes of all those undergoing quarantine.

Every house in a hotspot area should be sanitised, the chief minister said, calling for increased patrolling during the lockdown on highways, expressways and in market areas.

The chief minister said for patrolling in rural areas, help of home guards and ex-servicemen below 60 years of age should be taken and it should be ensured that there is no crowding anywhere.

He said that testing labs should be set up in every district and asked for increasing their testing capacity.

The chief minister directed that only ICMR-approved labs should conduct tests of COVID-19.

He said a senior official should be sent to assist chief medical officers in every district.

For checking road accidents, the police and the Transport department should work in coordination with each other, the chief minister. PTI SAB IJT

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In