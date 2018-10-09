‘UP most competent state in terms of molasses output’

Minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday termed UP as the most competent state in terms of molasses output that helps in production of ethanol, used in the production of bio fuel.

He said UP had more than 250 sugar mills and therefore the productivity of molasses here was relatively high.

“It can be of great help in the production of bio fuel and bio CNG that could run more than 10,000 buses. I am sure our departments could come out with a suitable solution that could further reduce the use and cost of fuel, especially in the aviation field,” he said while addressing the valedictory session of the IISF-2018.

The minister will lay the foundation stone for development work of Ghagra river, as National Waterway (NW) 40, in Basti district on Tuesday under the Sagarmala programme of ministry of shipping.

He said science and technology had a crucial role to play when it came to development.

“Perhaps it’s the only reason why the Prime Minister has already launched programmes like Digital India, Swaccha Bharat Abhiyan, and Smart City that intend to change the face of the country and to take the development to another level,” he said.

He also expressed concern over migration from rural/agricultural areas to urban areas, saying lack of basic amenities like adequate irrigation system, availability of good seeds, fertilisers and water were the major reasons behind it.

Union minister for science and technology Dr Harsh Vardhan, who was also present at the function, said this was the biggest science festival to be organised so far. “In the past four days, more than 10 lakh people visited the fest. This includes around 20,000 students and 800 women entrepreneurs,” he said.

He said over 1,000 institutions took part in the event. The minister also assured that by 2030, India would be among the top three scientific nations.

Dr Dinesh Sharma, deputy chief minister, UP too termed the IISF-2018 as a mega fest. Prior to this, the biggest science fest in the city -- Science Congress -- was witnessed at University of Lucknow in 1998.

First Published: Oct 09, 2018 12:57 IST