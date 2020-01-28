UP RERA starts e-court system for online filing of complaints

lucknow

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 22:27 IST

The UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) has launched an online e-court system, which will facilitate for lodging of complaints against developers online from anywhere across the state.

The new system will be effective from February 3. Complainants will have to log on to the www.up-rera.in/ecourts/signup link for filing a complaint.Manual complaints could be registered only till February 2, said Abrar Ahmad, secretary, UP RERA.

The regulatory authority has also decided that it will hear cases under the online system only from March 2 onwards at its Lucknow and Noida offices.

All complaints will be reviewed online and if there is any shortcoming then the complainant will be informed through e-mail about it and will be given 15-day time to rectify it. If the complainant fails to rectify his complaint after the period, then it will be registered as defective complaint.

“After registration of complaint, a notice will be sent to the developer with a deadline of 15 days to respond. If developer fails to submit his explanation within this period then another notice will be sent to him to submit his reply in the next seven days. Thereafter, developer will not get any more opportunity to file his reply. All these proceedings will be online,” Abrar said.

“In the notice, date for hearing of the case will be mentioned. This date will be generally 30-days from the date of serving the last notice,” he said.

“All proceedings will be online. Complainant and respondent will have to appear before the RERA authority only at the time of hearing of the case,” added Ahmad.

Apart from this, UP RERA has also made operational two help desks, one each at its Lucknow (0522-2781448) and Noida (0120-2326104) offices for complainants.

Also, the regulatory authority will soon put in place a grading system to rate developers.This step would make the task easy for homebuyers to select developers. All this will be available at RERA website across the country.