UP’s Covid-19 death toll 13, tally of infected patients 773

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:45 IST

Uttar Pradesh reported 43 fresh coronavirus cases and one death on Thursday, taking the total number of Covid-19 patients to 773 and the death toll in the state to 13, an official said.

“The number of coronavirus positive cases in the state are 773 in 48 districts. Thirteen deaths have been reported due to the virus while 69 patients have been treated and discharged,” principal secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters here.

Among the 13 deaths, the maximum five are from Agra, two from Moradabad and one each from Lucknow, Kanpur, Basti, Meerut, Bulanshahr and Varanasi.

The number of patients discharged in various districts were: Agra (10), Ghaziabad (7), Gautam Buddha Nagar (24), Lucknow (06), Kanpur (01), Shamli (02), Pilibhit (2), Lakhimpur Kheri (2), Moradabad (1), Bareilly (2) and Meerut (14)

Besides, 2,615 samples were tested across the state on Wednesday and another 3,000 samples were sent to various laboratories for test.

The increase in the samples will assist the health department in checking spread of the infection, he said.

Under the surveillance programme launched by the health department in various districts, 14.74 lakh houses and 72 lakh people were surveyed. The infected people were admitted in hospitals and those with symptoms were quarantined, he said.

The death audit of patients who died due to coronavirus was launched by the Medical Education Department on Thursday.

“The health department has called upon the people to contact the nearest hospital or alert the state government helplines if any symptom of Covid-19 appears in them,” he said.

NO FRESH CASE IN AGRA’S BUFFER ZONE

No fresh case was reported from the buffer zone or the area around the hotspots in Agra on Thursday, the health department said.

On Wednesday, 150 samples were taken and tested from the buffer zone around the Agra hotspots from where the maximum cases were reported. All the samples were found negative in the laboratory test.

“We conducted tests from people outside the containment zone of Agra and all of them were negative. The number of tests will be increased in future,” principal secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

It indicated coronavirus had not spread to the area outside the hotspots, he said.

Otherwise, Agra reported 19 fresh coronavirus cases in the day, all in hotspots, taking the tally to 167 even as the Taj city witnessed fifth death due to Covid-19 infection on Thursday.