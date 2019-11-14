UP wants clarity in admission rules in women’s shelter homes

lucknow

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:15 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has written to the Centre and suggested that it clearly define the rules for admission and exit of women lodged in Swadhar Grehs across the state, a senior official of the state women and child development department said. Swadhar Grehs are shelter homes for women in distress. The state’s move come as the Centre is likely to issue the revised guidelines soon.

Although existing guidelines had the laid down the rules for admission, the criterion was quite open and women of all categories could fit in, the official said.

“We have sent our suggestions regarding the Swadhar Greh scheme. The main focus is on clarity regarding the entry and exit related rules so that more and more beneficiaries could be helped. Existing guidelines were not very clear about the admission rules,” the official explained.

There are category-wise rules for stay in Swadhar Grehs. But the state is not in favour of generalising them.

“A woman in distress can stay for three years, and then she will be shifted to another home. But all of them are not facing the same situation,” the official added.

Earlier, the women rights panel had inspected some Swadhar Greh homes across the country, including five in Uttar Pradesh. The National Commission for Women (NCW) suggested that the shelter homes for women in distress were violating central government guidelines.

One of the officials, privy to the inspection, said, “In the Swadhar grehs we inspected, some of the inmates were not real beneficiaries. They were working women and self-dependent. There should be a difference between a working women’s hostel and a shelter home for women in distress.”

In UP, the number of women beneficiaries under Swadhar Greh scheme was 2741 during 2017-18, which accounted for 15.85% of the total women beneficiaries in India under this scheme.

The scheme document said the union government rolled out the Swadhar Greh scheme from January 2016 by merging two previous schemes ‘Swadhar’ and ‘Short Stay Homes’. The Swadhar Greh scheme targets women living in difficult circumstances without social and economic support like abandoned women and women survivors of a natural disaster who have been rendered homeless, trafficked women or girls, women victims of terrorist violence, mentally challenged women or girls who are without support and women with HIV/AIDS deserted by their family.