Uproar in Vidhan Parishad as Opposition harps on unemployment

lucknow

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 20:47 IST

The Vidhan Parishad was adjourned thrice as the Opposition on Wednesday created a ruckus over the issue of youth unemployment in the state.

Moving the adjournment motion, Samajwadi Party (SP) members said the BJP came to power both at the Centre and in the state in 2014 and 2017 respectively making tall promises about job creation for the youths.

They said despite the UP government’s claims of having created 12 lakh new jobs in the state, lakhs of unemployed youths were registering themselves on the employment portal every day and even highly qualified candidates were applying for the post of peon.

Alleging that the government was resorting to false publicity, they said the National Crime Records Bureau had said that for the first time more unemployed youths had committed suicide than farmers.

Leader of Opposition Ahmad Hasan (Samajwadi Party) said unemployment was a very serious issue.

Despite all the investors’ summits, groundbreaking ceremonies and skill development mission during the last three years, there had been no creation of jobs for the youth.

When Leader of the House and deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma said the departmental minister would reply to the issue, SP’s Naresh Uttam objected, demanding the reply must come from the Leader of the House only.

Amid the din, labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya rose to speak, saying the Opposition’s charges were baseless. Agitated SP members rushed to the well, shouting slogans and prompting the chair to adjourn the House for 15 minutes each thrice.