e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 11, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Lucknow / Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020: Samajwadi Party’s hopes to gain momentum for 2022 polls dashed

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results 2020: Samajwadi Party’s hopes to gain momentum for 2022 polls dashed

Political analyst SK Dwivedi said the bypolls results have once again established that the BJP continues to be the dominant party in the state and it will be an uphill task for SP to wrest power from it

lucknow Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 09:50 IST
Pankaj Jaiswal
Pankaj Jaiswal
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.(ANI)
         

Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) was hoping to make significant gains in the bypolls held to seven seats in Uttar Pradesh for some momentum ahead of the 2022 assembly elections. But the party managed to retain one seat while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the remaining six.

Even as the SP had been the lone gainer in the bypolls in the state since 2017, former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and other top leaders of the party stayed away from campaigning. BJP’s top leaders, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, campaigned extensively.

Political analyst SK Dwivedi said the bypolls results have once again established that the BJP continues to be the dominant party in the state and it will be an uphill task for SP to wrest power from it.

Also Read: Brand Yogi gets a boost as BJP warms up for 2022 UP elections with bypoll sweep

Lucky Yadav was the lone winner for SP. He managed to retain Malhani (Jaunpur) constituency for SP that his late father Parasnath Yadav earlier held. Lucky Yadav won by a thin margin of 4,632 votes.

In Naugawan Sadat (Amroha), SP’s Javed Abbas led the tally for most of the day but eventually lost to BJP’s Sangeeta Chauhan.

The SP earlier in 2018 won Gorakhpur, Phulpur, Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls as well as Noorpur assembly seat. In 2019, of the by-polls held to 11 seats, SP retained Rampur and wrested Jalalpur from Bahujan Samaj Party and Zaidpur from BJP. The BJP won the remaining eight seats.

tags
top news
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
How the BJP got itself in driver’s seat in Bihar poll
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
Did Modi push propel NDA in tight poll race in Bihar?
‘Unprecedented peak’ as active Covid-19 cases drop below 5 lakh-mark
‘Unprecedented peak’ as active Covid-19 cases drop below 5 lakh-mark
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish Kumar
BJP gives Bihar to Nitish Kumar
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Nitish Kumar may be Bihar CM again, but no longer big brother
Arnab Goswami’s bail plea in 2018 suicide case in SC today: What we know so far
Arnab Goswami’s bail plea in 2018 suicide case in SC today: What we know so far
LIVE: Recoveries from coronavirus disease soar past 8 million in India
LIVE: Recoveries from coronavirus disease soar past 8 million in India
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
Boult not the only valuable player Delhi let go of: Sehwag
trending topics
Bihar Results 2020 LiveHajipur Bihar Result LiveBegusarai Bihar Result 2020 LiveBy-poll Results 2020 live updatesMaharajganj Bihar Result LiveTejashwi YadavMI vs DC Live Score, IPL 2020 Final

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lucknow news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In