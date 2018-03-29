Vidhan Parishad finally passes UP Control of Organised Crime Bill

The decks are finally clear for Uttar Pradesh to get a stringent law against organised crime as the Vidhan Parishad passed the UP Control of Organised Crime Bill (UPCOCB) 2017 amid protests by the opposition on Wednesday.

The bill will now be referred to the governor for his assent. The governor, on his part, may refer the bill the President for clearance. After the Presidential clearance, the bill will become a law to be known as UP Control of Organised Crime Act (UPCOCA).

The UPCOCB was on Tuesday passed a second time by the state assembly where it had to be re-introduced as the bill could not be passed in the Upper House, where the ruling BJP is in minority.

After its passage in the assembly, it was brought afresh in the Parishad where it was passed in the form it was passed by the lower house.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said UPCOCA will emerge as an important tool to break the back of organised crime and instill a sense of security among people. He said members’ apprehensions about the possible political misuse of the law had no basis.

The opposition, on the other hand, accused the government of trying to muzzle the voice of democracy with UPCOCA. “The possibility of the government using UPCOCA to harass political opponents cannot be ruled out,” leader of opposition Ahamd Hasan (Samajwadi Party) said.

The legislation on the lines of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) seeks to curb organised crime and deal strictly with those trying to foment terror or dislodge the government forcibly or through violent means.

The UPCOC Bill, 2017 also seeks to act sternly against those using explosives or firearms or any other violent means or damaging life and property or involved in anti-national or destructive activities.