Vulgar videos shared in school WhatsApp group, FIR lodged

lucknow

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 23:54 IST

Police registered an FIR under the IT Act on Wednesday, after an intermediate college principal lodged a complaint regarding vulgar videos being shared on a WhatsApp group made for online teaching during the lockdown.

Chaos prevailed on Tuesday after a WhatsApp group of a girls’ college had objectionable videos posted on it during virtual classes of home science of High School. The posts were made from the contact numbers of three different students, following which the teacher complained to the principal, who reported the matter to the police.

“Based on the videos shared in the online teaching group, an FIR under the IT Act has been registered,” Kotwali CO BP Singh said.

District inspector of schools (DIOS) Gyanendra Bhadauria said, “All Colleges have been instructed to add numbers in online teaching groups only after proper validation of users. No content other than teaching material should be posted.”