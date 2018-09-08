Way to people’s heart is through children: Raashul Tandon

The best way to the heart of the people is through children, feels Lucknow lad and actor Raashul Tandon.

“After playing a negative character in Pink and carrying that ‘abuser’ image with me for two years now, playing a ‘jinn’ (or ‘djinn’) was the best way to shed the image. Kids and adults all like Alladin and Jinn a lot. It was the best way to get love from the families,” says the actor who was on a visit to his hometown.

The actor also shot for debutant director Prashant Singh’s film ‘Jabariya Jodi’. The movie is being shot in Lucknow these days with Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra.

“I started with TV and then debuted in films with comic character Kiki in ‘Heropanti’. Then I played a baddie in ‘Pink’ and a corrupt reporter in ‘Poster Boys’. I have seen many times people get stuck in a certain image. I am lucky to have done comedy as well as negative characters in my short career. That’s the kind of graph I have dreamt of and with God’s grace projects have come accordingly,” he says.

He plays a pivotal role in ‘Jabariya Jodi’ based on forced wedding incidents that took place in Bihar. “It’s a great script and I have a decent role in the film. I am not allowed to talk about the project. I have done one schedule and will be back again for the next one,” he says.

Raashul will next shoot for Suraj Pancholi starrer ‘Satellite Shankar’.

On coming back to TV, he says, “For me medium makes no difference. It’s not that I will do only films. I got this role which everyone can relate with. As a kid I too have read stories about Alladin and the Jinn. And getting to play one is really great. In this show, it’s a story after what we all have read. The TRPs reflect how much people are liking ‘Alladin - Naam To Suna Hoga’,” he says.

Raashul also has a good news to share. “I will be tying the knot later this year and everything will happen in Lucknow. Everyone is very excited about it,” he says.

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 16:51 IST