Lucknow’s Piiyush Singh is on a roll these days. The film producer and award organiser feels that good scripts should be supported with all heart and soul. During his recent visit to his hometown, Piiyush spoke about his work, Lucknow connect and more.

Talking about his first English film, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, that was recently released in India after receiving positive reviews in the US, Canada, Singapore and Malaysia, he said, “This is our first Hollywood project that is being presented and co-produced by Golden Ratio Films (GRF), a part of Vista Media Capital. GRF is a banner founded by me and my partner Abhayanand Singh and since then we have jointly produced films like Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyun Aata Hai?(2019), Nakkash and Bhonsle. So you can say we are trying our best to bring good cinema to theatres.”

Associating with films that offer gripping content and talented cast, Piiyush feels that it is just a co-incidence that all his films have strong storyline and performers like legenadry actor Pankaj Kapur, Nandita Das, Manoj Bajpayee, Abhay Deol, Dhanush, Manav Kaul and more. “Yes, it is by chance that we got to back films that fell in the bracket. We never thought on these lines. In fact, for me and Abhay it’s all about taking the right steps in the right time. After producing shows and series on TV for a decade, we landed into cinema and today we just want to support good films,” he said.

Remembering his Lucknow days, Piiyush reminisced, “Those were great days but I had different objectives in life then. I was studying social anthropology from Lucknow University and was seeing a career there. And then my focus shifted to computers and I went to Pune for masters and soon lost interest. It was then I relocated to Mumbai and started looking for opportunities. In the 90s, several channels were being launched and I started as an executive producer for a few TV series for various channels. I started making shows for television and it went on for more than a decade and settled in Mumbai. But my Lucknow connect was never lost as I continued to come back to my city.”

Feeling proud that his home town is turning into a film-makers hub, he said, “Of course it gives immense pride in seeing how Lucknow is catering to Bollywood with big a number of films being shot here. How every second film is being made in the city of Nawabs. I myself shot extensively in the old city area for one of my upcoming projects Sehar with actor Pankaj Kapur, Meghna Malik and Sharib Hashmi. It is directed by Munzir Naqvi. For me, the reason is mainly its people who are extremely helpful and go an extra mile to help anyone and everyone. I too am trying to give back to my city by helping youngsters who wish to make it big in the industry.”

Piiyush also feels that producers along with other technicians don’t get their due in the industry. “Yes I have been in the industry for long and feel that behind the scene people are left out from proper credit and recognition due to lack of right publicity. But now the scene is changing. Due to the audience and social media, we too are getting a bite in the pie. Hopefully things will get better with time.”

Piiyush is all happy with the response to his latest release, The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir that won Audience Award for Best Comedy at Barcelona Sant-Jordi International Film Festival, 2019 and Bhonsle to be released in India in September this year. Bhonsle has already had its world premiere at Busan International Film Festival, 2018. Also his untitled film with actor Abhay Deol is in post production.

First Published: Jul 04, 2019 15:02 IST