Wife of Apple executive shot by cops gets govt job, says husband’s killers must be punished

“Monetary compensation, job and assurances will mean nothing, if my husband’s killers are not punished as per law,” said Kalpana Tiwari, widow of Apple sales executive Vivek Tiwari, on Thursday, reiterating her resolve to get justice.

Tiwari was allegedly shot dead in Vibhuti Khand by a UP Police constable on September 29 when he reportedly refused to stop his car after being asked by the police.

The family observed his ‘tehravi’ on Thursday. Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, along with other senior BJP leaders, visited Tiwari’s family and handed over the appointment letter of a government job to Kalpana Tiwari.

“The administration has appointed Kalpana Tiwari as OSD (officer on special duty) in Lucknow Municipal Corporation, as per the family’s demand. Her appointment will help in supporting the family,” said Sharma.

“A special post of OSD was created to accommodate her in the job. Investigations are on in the case and the state government has full sympathy with the family of the deceased,” he added.

Municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi said Kalpana Tiwari has signed appointment letter and is expected to join her duties soon.

District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma and municipal commissioner Indramani Tripathi also accompanied the minister.

The state government had also provided a monetary compensation of Rs 40 lakh to the family.

“We are satisfied with the promptness officials have shown in handling our case. Our only request to the investigators now is to ensure swift probe into the matter,” said Kaplana.

However, the family is yet to overcome the pain of losing Vivek. “My sister still breaks down while remembering jijaji. We all are trying to get her out of it, but it will take more time,” said Vishnu Shukla, Kalpana’s brother.

The daughters of the family, Priyanshi, 12, and Shivanshi, 7, are also in shock. The sisters have not rejoined school yet. While Shivanshi is too young to understand everything, Priyanshi has been like a pillar of support to her mother.

“They have promised to start school from Friday. But we are concerned how Kalpana will hold herself in their absence,” said another relative.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 08:56 IST