Women doctors put on dancing shoes,compile video to boost people’s morale

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 23:38 IST

Some woman doctors of Lucknow traded their white aprons with dancing shoes for some time to make a 5-minute video to help people combat lock-down stress. Their video is drawing a lot of attention.

“It is an effort to tell people they can do different things despite being at home during the lockdown. They just need a little creativity,” said Dr Gunjan Gupta, a pathologist and the brain behind the video.

Dr Gupta got this video made in four days and it was ready on her birthday April 14. “How I made this video with clips of 20 women doctors is interesting,” she said.

Dr Gupta asked the other doctors to record their dance on a particular portion of the lyrics of a song and send the clips via WhatsApp. This was the birthday gift she demanded from her friends.

“The idea came during the lock-down as we could not meet nor do anything together. But we could chat on social media and send video clips to each other. And I insisted that all send a few seconds’ video,” she said.

The song ‘Panchchi Banu Udti Phiru Mast Gagan Mein’ from the movie Chori Chori was selected as it is vibrant and positive. On her request, doctors Manisha Bhargava, Nimisha Agrawal, Babita Sinha, Rachna Seth, Nidhi Agrawal, Rameshwari Singhal, Shipra Nath, Shweta Verma, Naina Chandra, Swati Jain, Apeksha Vishnoi, Rachna Agrawal, Sonu Singh, Alka Jain, Shazia Siddiqui, Shweta Agrawal, Babita Sinha, Ruchi Garg, Warija Seth, Shweta Verma and Neerja Singh sent clips that made up an inspiring video.

“My daughter Vandita Gupta, who studies in Class 10, helped edit the video. Made in black and white the video seems just right,” said Dr Gupta.

The video ends with a message –“the following video is the joint effort of a few doctors of Lucknow to spread the message of remaining positive and spreading positivity in these times.”

“All my friends are now sharing the video and appreciating it,” Dr Gupta said.