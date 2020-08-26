Yogi Adityanath says UP has reduced vector-borne diseases mortality rate by 95% since 2016

lucknow

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 08:47 IST

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Tuesday night that better inter-department coordination would make the state health mission more successful. He said an example to prove this was the effectiveness of the state in controlling vector-borne diseases through well-coordinated efforts among various departments.

Yogi said that compared to 2016, the state registered 95% less mortality rate for vector-borne diseases. He asked the inter-departmental meetings related to health every three months and working committee meetings every six months.

Chairing a review meeting of the state health mission at his official residence, Yogi asked the ministers concerned for a monthly review of programmes under the state health mission. He instructed that the data related to all the programmes under the mission must be regularly updated and technology must be used for better management of data.

Also Read: UP Cong chief detained on his way to meet kin of murdered journalist

“Also arrange for daily data collection as it would help in effective review and analysis of the progress of various programmes,” Yogi said. He also asked the ministers and officers concerned to re-start the ‘Arogya Melas’.

State health minister Jaipratap Singh presented a report on the health mission’s objectives and progress of various schemes and programmes.