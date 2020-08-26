e-paper
Home / Lucknow / UP Cong chief detained on his way to meet kin of murdered journalist

UP Cong chief detained on his way to meet kin of murdered journalist

Earlier in the day, journalists and locals of Ballia held a protest against killing of Ratan Singh. He was shot dead allegedly at the residence of the village head.

lucknow Updated: Aug 26, 2020 07:32 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Ballia
A case has been registered against 10 accused. One police personnel has also been suspended in connection with the case.(PTI Photo)
         

Uttar Pradesh police has detained state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu while he was on his way from Raebareli to Ballia to meet family members of journalist Ratan Singh who was shot dead in Phephna village on Monday.

A case has been registered against 10 accused. One police personnel has also been suspended in connection with the case.

As per the police, three prime accused have been arrested in connection with the killing, “Three prime accused have been arrested from the spot. Search for the other accused is underway. Although the deceased was a journalist the incident does not involve anything related to journalism. It is about the land dispute between two parties,” said Subhash Chandra Dubey, DIG Azamgarh.

Ballia’s Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said, “He was shot dead at the residence of the village head. It is said that they had some old dispute. The investigation is underway.”

However, Vinod Singh, father of the deceased, claimed that there was no dispute at all and added that “a false report has been given to higher-ups in Balia police by Sasmoli police in charge. My son was called on a false pretext. The spot where the murder took place is barely 20 steps away from the police station.”

Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swarup Shukla visited the district hospital where the victim was taken in the morning today. “A journalist has been brutally murdered and we are taking this issue seriously. Will request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to increase compensation and give a job to his wife,” the Minister said while speaking to ANI.

