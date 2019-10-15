Yogi asks female nodal officers to review women-related schemes in UP

lucknow

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 23:38 IST

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed all nominated women nodal officers to go to their respective districts and review the schemes launched by the state government for the welfare of women.

Addressing the women officers at Lok Bhawan here, Yogi said three-member teams of women officers would visit their allocated districts on October 18, 19 and 20. They will make women aware about the schemes and also collect feedback.

The officers would submit a detailed report on various schemes before October 25, when the ‘Kanya Sumangala Yojana’ would be launched, he said. “Before this, all officers should inform women across the state about this new scheme and make them aware about the its benefits as well as the other schemes launched by the government,” he added.

On the occasion, the chief minister also reviewed the schemes launched by various departments regarding the development of women.

He said women were unaware about several schemes launched for their welfare and progress.

Emphasising on the fact that it was necessary to make people aware of the government schemes and programmes, Yogi said seminars should be organised to enlighten women about the Ujjwala scheme as well as law against ‘triple talaq’.

During review, it was found that several schemes regarding governance were confined to the departments and had not reached the people. “We need to reach the common people effectively,” he said.

The CM told the officers that if they detected any discrimination against women, they should make them aware of their rights and the empowerment programmes of the government.

Yogi said apart from ‘Mission Indradhanush’, controlling maternal and infant mortality rates and running ‘Anganwadi’ centres in districts, there were many other government schemes.

He said women and girls should be made aware about their safety. “We should present our plans as events to ensure that more and more people get information about government schemes,” he said.

He said linking women officers with women-related programmes was a new initiative of the state government. “We will take it to a new height and make the campaign a success,” he said.

Yogi said the central and state governments have launched 50 schemes for the empowerment of women.

He directed the officers to ensure effective implementation of Women Power Line-1090, women helpline -- 181 -- and activate the anti-Romeo squads to provide security to women. The nodal officers will also review the complaints lodged by women on the CM’s portal.

