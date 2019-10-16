Yogi for action against corrupt officers

lucknow

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 21:47 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the state government would take action against officers who were making the administrative system corrupt.

Addressing the administrative and police nodal officers at his official residence, Yogi said there had been a positive change in the image of the state government in last two and half years. “Still there is scope to improve for which a concerted effort should be made. The state government has decided to launch a three-month drive to improve the image of the state,” he said.

Yogi said the common man was not getting the benefit of the efforts of the state government. “It’s the responsibility of the state government to provide better administration to the people and for that the state government had appointed nodal officers in each district,” he said adding, “the nodal officers will review the progress of government schemes and projects in the allotted districts. For the first time the state government has appointed police officers as nodal officers.”

The nodal police officers will submit a report on the working of the district police and jail administration and also analyse the image of the state government among the people.

The district officers will benefit from the experience of the nodal officers, some of the rank of additional chief secretary, principal secretary and secretary, he said.

Chief secretary RK Tiwari said the administrative and police officers will ensure effective implementation of the government schemes.

DGP OP Singh said the working of the police personnel was good yet there was need to improve their image further. “To check corruption the anti-corruption cell had been activated. Several corrupt officers have been caught red handed,” he said.

