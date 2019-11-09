Yogi was in action mode since early morning

lucknow

Nov 09, 2019

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was in action mode since early Saturday morning. He monitored the law and order situation in the state in a meeting with chief secretary RK Tiwari, DGP OP Singh and additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi.

He visited the UP Police’s 112 control room, where the state police has set up an emergency operation centre and zone war desk to keep a watch on the situation across the state, posts on the social media and calls made by common people to the police control room.

Officers of the Central Paramilitary Forces (CPMF), including Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Railway Protection Force, SSB, ITBP and CISF, were also present in the meeting. A helicopter was stationed in the city to transport central paramilitary personnel to any spot witnessing trouble and assist the district police in maintaining law and order.

The chief minister also visited the Social Media Cell established in the police control room. He enquired about the complaints received and action taken. Officers were directed to take action against the hate posts and people who were trying to disturb communal harmony. He also talked to district magistrate of Ayodhya Anuj Jha on the situation in the temple town.

The chief minister held another round of meetings with the officers immediately after the Supreme Court verdict. In a Tweet later, he welcomed the court decision and said the state government was committed to maintain peace and security across the state.

A state government spokesperson said earlier in a meeting with ministers and MLA, Adityanath had directed them to not give any provocative statement after the court order. The MLAs were told to meet the influential people, including religious leaders, in their respective assembly segments and tell them about the measures taken by the state government to maintain peace and harmony.

A temple crusader

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath got closely associated with the Ram temple movement temple after becoming a disciple of Mahant Avaidyanath, former head of Gorakhnath temple trust, in 1993.

He started participating in the meetings of Sri Ram Janmbhoomi Mukti Yagya Samiti headed by his guru and attended by the leaders of saffron brigade - VHP, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Mahasabha as well as sadhus of Ayodhya.

In 1997-98, when the Ram temple movement started losing its sheen in other parts of UP, Adityanath kept the issue alive in east UP by organising Vishwa Hindu Mahasammelan and Virat Hindu Sangam in Gorakhpur and adjoining districts.

Representatives of 970 Hindu organisations and 10,000 sadhus were invited, said a priest at Gorakhnath temple, Kamalnath. The aim was to mobilize the Hindu community for the construction of the Ram Temple. VHP leader Ashok Singhal also extended support to Adityanath.

In 1998, Adityanath raised the Ram temple as well as Hindutva issues, including cow slaughter, on the floor of Parliament. In 2002, when his relationship soured with the BJP leadership, he not only activated the defunct Hindu Mahasabha in east UP but also launched an outfit Hundu Yuva Vahini (HYV) to mobilise the youths for the Ram temple movement. Soon, the organisations spread base in Central and East UP.

Ever since taking the rein of the state in his hand on March 19, 2017, Adityanath made over half a dozen visits to Ayodhya.

He not only offered obeisance to Ram Lalla at disputed Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri masjid site but also declared Ayodhya a municipal corporation and announced installation of a huge Ram statue besides ordering grand celebrations of Diwali in Ayodhya.

THREE MAHANTS

A BJP leader said three mahants of Gorakhnath temple had association with the temple movement. On December 23, 1949 when Lord Ram idol surfaced inside the mosque, the then mahant Digvijay was present in Ayodhya. On February 1, 1986 when the gates of the mosque were unlocked, the then mahant Avaidyanath was present in Ayodhya. Today, when the five-judge bench of Supreme Court in its verdict paved way for the construction of temple, the present mahant Yogi Adityanath is chief minister of the state.