Ludhiana administration simplifies process to procure permission, passes

cities

Updated: Mar 26, 2020 22:48 IST

In order to get rid of the chaos and confusion over supply of groceries, the district administration has simplified the process of securing permissions and passes mandatory for the movement of essential commodities in the district.

While chairing a meeting in this regard at Bachat Bhawan on Thursday, deputy commissioner (DC) Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said designated officials from different departments have been deputed to issue necessary permissions to citizens in order to expedite the process.

He said the applicants will have to contact the district food supply controller for permissions regarding transportation of food, groceries, food and mandi labourers among others.

Regional transport authority secretary would give permission related to buses, autos, taxis, requisition of vehicles by the district administration, while chief agriculture officer will give permissions regarding potato farming, cold storage, farmers and harvesting related movements.

District industries centre’s general manager would give permission related to industries, including payment to labourers, companies manufacturing items for Covid-19 control preparations, permission to food processing units and firms producing essential commodities.

The zonal licensing authority (drugs), civil surgeon office, would give permissions related to medicines, pharmaceutical and their supply.

Deputy director animal husbandry would grant permissions for poultry, fodder and animal related issues, while deputy director dairy will ensure uninterrupted supply of milk.

District mandi officer will be responsible for mandis and purchase centres, arhtiyas, fruits and vegetables related permissions; Ludhiana MC for street vendors/rehris and MC additional commissioner for home delivery chains in Ludhiana district.

DC said for any other permission regarding individual emergency cases, one can contact respective additional district magistrates, SDMs, DSPs and assistant commissioners of police.

Ward-level committees

To ensure uninterrupted supply of essentials to residents, mayor Balkar Sandhu said a three-member committee has been formed at ward level to allow the grocery store owners to deliver items at doorsteps.

The committee would include an area councillor, a nodal officer from district administration and an MC employee.

Helpline for government employees

DC Pradeep Kumar Agrawal said if any government employee faces any problem while reaching the office, he/she should immediately contact at 0161-2401347, 2402347, 946-459-6757, 941-722-8520 or police numbers 911-560-0159, 911-560-0160, 911-560-0161.