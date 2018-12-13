Will live and die in Madhya Pradesh, says outgoing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ruling out a new role outside Madhya Pradesh, outgoing chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said he will soon take an “abhar” (gratitude) rally in the state’s Vindhya region where the Bharatiya Janata Party had done well though losing in the state assembly election.

In an informal talk with journalists at the state BJP office, he said, “I am not a political person. I am emotionally attached with 7.50 crore people of Madhya Pradesh and I have resolved to serve them till my last breath.”

“I will not go to Centre. I will live in Madhya Pradesh and die in Madhya Pradesh,” Chouhan said in response to questions if he sees his new role as the leader of Opposition or a Union minister after the BJP’s defeat in the November 28 assembly elections after being in power for three consecutive terms. The party had won only 109 seats in the 230-member assembly, behind the Congress which won 114 seats, below the halfway mark, but got a majority with the help of the Bahujan Samaj Party, the Samajwadi Party and some of the independents.

On Congress’ promise to waive loan of farmers within 10 days of its coming to power, he said the new government should keep the promises they made to the public. Also, it should continue to give incentives to farmers on sale of agricultural produce like wheat, paddy, garlic, onion, soybean etc.

In reply to a question, he said the state didn’t need a legislative council as it unnecessarily put financial burden on people.

Chouhan, who was ruling the state since 2005, confirmed that he would take out an ‘Abhar yatra’ from Rewa in Vindhya region to Mandsaur in Malwa-Nimad region. However, he said the dates of the yatra were yet to be decided.

The BJP performed exceedingly well in Vindhya region winning 24 seats out of 30, while the remaining went to the Congress. In the 2013 assembly elections, it had only won 16 seats against Congress’ 12 and the Bahujan Samaj Party’s 2 seats.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 21:56 IST