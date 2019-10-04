Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Congress fields Ashish Deshmukh against Fadnavis, names 18 more candidates

maharashtra

The Congress has fielded former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh to take on Mahrashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South West seat for the October 21 state assembly polls. Deshmukh’s name figured among the list of 19 candidates released by the national party on Thursday evening.

The Congress has so far announced names of 140 candidates for total 288 assembly seats to be contested.

Fadnavis’ challenger, Deshmukh, who is the son of former president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Rajneet Deshmukh, had quit the BJP and resigned as Kaatol MLA in October 2018 demanding a separate state of Vidarbha. Deshmukh had also demanded shifting of the Nanar refinery project from Konkan to Vidarbha. Deshmukh returned to Congress after quitting BJP.

INC COMMUNIQUE



The Central Election Committee has selected following candidates for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/l9ZFBFPPsq — INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) October 3, 2019

Deshmukh had defeated his uncle and sitting NCP MLA Anil Deshmukh in Katol on a BJP ticket in 2014 assembly polls.

In another release later, Congress also cleared another former BJP leader, Shri Nana Patole to fight from Sakoli constituency in Maharashtra.

The party also replaced Mohan Pawan Singh, whose name was announced in the third list, with Udesingh K. Padvi for reserved seat of Nundurbar. It also replaced Prabhakar Manikrao Palodkar with Khaisar Azad for Silod seat.

The counting of votes will be done on October 24.

