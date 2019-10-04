e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019: Congress fields Ashish Deshmukh against Fadnavis, names 18 more candidates

The Congress has so far announced names of 140 candidates for total 288 assembly seats to be contested. Ashish Deshmukh had defeated his uncle and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in 2014 while fighting on a BJP ticket.

maharashtra Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Teams, New Delhi
Deshmukh had rejoined Congress after quitting the BJP in October 2018 over the issue of a separate state for Vidarbha. He has been pitted against Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis
Deshmukh had rejoined Congress after quitting the BJP in October 2018 over the issue of a separate state for Vidarbha. He has been pitted against Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis(Twitter Photo/@AshishRDeshmukh)
         

The Congress has fielded former BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh to take on Mahrashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis from Nagpur South West seat for the October 21 state assembly polls. Deshmukh’s name figured among the list of 19 candidates released by the national party on Thursday evening.

The Congress has so far announced names of 140 candidates for total 288 assembly seats to be contested.

Fadnavis’ challenger, Deshmukh, who is the son of former president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Rajneet Deshmukh, had quit the BJP and resigned as Kaatol MLA in October 2018 demanding a separate state of Vidarbha. Deshmukh had also demanded shifting of the Nanar refinery project from Konkan to Vidarbha. Deshmukh returned to Congress after quitting BJP.

 

Deshmukh had defeated his uncle and sitting NCP MLA Anil Deshmukh in Katol on a BJP ticket in 2014 assembly polls.

In another release later, Congress also cleared another former BJP leader, Shri Nana Patole to fight from Sakoli constituency in Maharashtra.

The party also replaced Mohan Pawan Singh, whose name was announced in the third list, with Udesingh K. Padvi for reserved seat of Nundurbar. It also replaced Prabhakar Manikrao Palodkar with Khaisar Azad for Silod seat.

The counting of votes will be done on October 24.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 00:28 IST

tags
top news
RBI may cut repo rate for 5th straight time to boost economy
RBI may cut repo rate for 5th straight time to boost economy
Oct 04, 2019 09:09 IST
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
India, US spar over trade policy but hopeful of deal
Oct 04, 2019 07:24 IST
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
The Meerut spy case that went wrong for Military Intelligence
Oct 04, 2019 08:01 IST
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Modi-Xi summit may focus on recalibrating bilateral positions
Oct 04, 2019 02:51 IST
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Harbhajan reveals what Azhar told him when he said he didn’t know English
Oct 04, 2019 07:47 IST
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
In Rs 13 cr heist, burglars used chilli powder to throw dogs off track
Oct 04, 2019 01:41 IST
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Pakistan’s support to the Taliban is a threat to peace | HT Editorial
Oct 04, 2019 05:48 IST
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Netherlands batsman apologises for beating Kohli, Azam to top spot
Oct 04, 2019 07:45 IST
trending topics
India vs South Africa Live ScoreYediyurappaSabarimala VerdictWar box office collection day 1Bigg Boss 13DoklamBigg Boss 13 Day 3 Written UpdateVande Bharat ExpressRanveer SinghNavratri Day 5MicrosoftLaxmmi Bomb First Look
don't miss
latest news
India News