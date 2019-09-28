Maharashtra assembly elections 2019- ‘Don’t believe in politics of revenge’: NCP finds support in Uddhav Thackeray

maharashtra

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 18:35 IST

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday came out in support of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who has been booked by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Maharashtra State Co-operative (MSC) bank fraud case.

Uddhav Thackeray, whose Shiv Sena is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, said he does not believe in politics of revenge and no one in the state likes vendetta politics.

“We don’t approve of taking revenge on anyone. People pay for their deeds, we don’t have to do anything,” the Sena chief added.

Sharad Pawar, along with his nephew Ajit Pawar, and others, has been named by Enforcement Directorate in its probe in the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank fraud case.

However, Uddhav Thackeray also reminded the Nationalist Congress Party that his father and Sena founder Bal Thackeray faced the same ordeal in 2000 when the government decided to persecute him. The NCP was the partner in the government.

“Even we suffered but then Balasaheb came out triumphantly,” Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing party workers and ticket aspirants in Mumbai.

Amid efforts to finalise the seat-sharing pact with the BJP for the assembly elections, which are less than a month away, Uddhav said he will strive to keep the promise he made to his father.

“I promised Balasaheb that I will make a Shiv Sena worker the chief minister of Maharashtra one day,” he added.

He, however, asserted that both the Shiv Sena and BJP will fight assembly election together.

“Our alliance is intact and we will fight the polls in an alliance,” he added.

The Sena chief said both parties were preparing the list of the candidates for the polls.

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 18:35 IST