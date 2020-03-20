e-paper
Author Amish Tripathi announces divorce with wife; shares 'personal announcement' on Twitter

Author Amish Tripathi announces divorce with wife; shares ‘personal announcement’ on Twitter

Author Amish Tripathi, who has written modern-age literary marvels such as The Shiva Trilogy (Immortals of Meluha, Secret of the Nagas), The Ramchandra series (Sita - Warrior of Mithila, and more recently Raavan - Enemy of Aryavarta), has announced his divorce from his wife of 20 years, Preeti Vyas.

more-lifestyle Updated: Mar 20, 2020 06:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
The author’s retelling of popular mythological texts found instant fame with the youth in the country with several copies being pre-booked as soon as the new title is announced.
The author’s retelling of popular mythological texts found instant fame with the youth in the country with several copies being pre-booked as soon as the new title is announced. (Samir Jana/HT File Photo)
         

The popular author took to Twitter to make this personal announcement and asking for time away from media glare. While the divorce decree was passed by the court in February this year, Tripathi has now made an official statement on Twitter. He also requested that his announcement be treated his “only and final public comment on this matter”.

Titled “Personal Announcement”, Tripathi’s tweet reads: “With sadness and humility I am making a personal announcement. My wife of over 20 years, Preeti Vyas and I, had filed for divorce in 2019, and the court has passed the divorce decree in February 2020. The divorce was by mutual consent.

“The primary concern for both Preeti and me will remain our young son, Neel, We have kept him out of the media spotlight till now, and I request that you respect the privacy of both our families, as we navigate this new phase in our lives.”

 

“I continue to respect Preeti as a wonderful mother to our son and a good friend to me. The nature of our relationship may have changed, but the regard and dignity at the foundation of it has not.”

“Normally, in public, I largely speak of my work, and rarely about my private life. This statement has been issued since many were asking me questions on this subject. I would be grateful for your indulgence in respecting my request that this be treated as my only and final public comment on this matter. -Amish Tripathi.”

-- with inputs from IANS

