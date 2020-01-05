Berry juice can lower high blood pressure issues.

more-lifestyle

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 17:14 IST

A new experimental study has found out that long-term consumption of berry juice can help in lowering blood pressure for patients suffering from hypertension.

The study also suggested that the same also helps in improving the function of blood vessels.

Several studies have suggested that food items rich in polyphenol can help in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Berries including lingonberry, bilberry, cranberry, and blackcurrant are good sources of the substance and can thus help in lowering high blood pressure.

“These experimental findings need evidence from comparative clinical studies on healthy individuals with slightly elevated blood pressure who, at this point, have been given nutritional and lifestyle guidance instead of drug therapy. Lingonberry juice is no substitute for medication, but it is a good dietary supplement,” said the lead researcher Kivimaki.

The study conducted by the researchers showed that diluted lingonberry juice helped in significantly lowering the high blood pressure of patients and also juices having more polyphenol content improved the blood vessel functions.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter