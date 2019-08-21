Books are dying and that bothers me: Saumya Tandon

more-lifestyle

With the growth of technology, it is common to see people glued to their phones, browsing social media or consuming content. And actor Saumya Tandon is quite disappointed about it and plans to make a change in her life by reading books more often. She has planned to start a book club and has invited her friends to join in.

“There is too much screen addiction [today] due to OTT platforms and social media. When I realised that I was not using my time wisely on the sets of my TV show, I knew I had to make a change. Moreover, I realised that even at home, we are glued to our phones or TV and hardly spend time with our families. This is not how I grew up and this is not how I want my child to grow up either,” she opines.

Saumya’s father, the late author BG Tandon, had around 12,500 books and after he passed away, the actor donated many of them and kept around 3,000 books with her. Now, in her new house, she has made a new library.

“Books are dying and that bothers me. I used to read a lot of books as a kid, and I think, we need to reignite the love for books in our world. Monthly get-togethers of our book club will stimulate our minds. We don’t talk much these days, about ideas, thoughts and philosophy in life. I miss that as it would happen in my house with my father and our dinner table conversations were something I looked forward to. I want to inculcate the same habits in my son.”

As a child, Saumya was an avid reader, and a literature student who would read a lot of classics. “Now, I want to read contemporary writers and also read biographies and poetry. In fact, my co-star Rohitashv Gaur gifted me a Hindi play, Ashadh Ka Ek Din, written by Mohan Rakesh. I want to discover our rich Hindi literature which is so rich but most of us haven’t read much of it,” she concludes.

Aug 21, 2019