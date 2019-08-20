Ruskin Bond book launched at Shriram Millennium

ht-school

The children and staff of The Shriram Millennium School, Noida, hosted the bestselling author Ruskin Bond for the launch of his latest masterpiece titled Words From My Window: A Journal in collaboration with Penguin Random House India and Kool Skool

Celebrating the works of the master storyteller, the children welcomed him dressed as Bond characters. The decorated environs of the school campus brought to life the books of the author. The school was an apt launching pad for Bond’s latest book as it is committed to creating life-long readers and is a recipient of the Education World Grand Jury Award for its library and reading culture. In his inimitable style Bond shared insights about his literary journey with his fans from not just The Shriram Millennium School but from other prestigious schools assembled there. Amid the excitement, children had the opportunity to get a personally signed copy of Ruskin Bond’s newly launched book.

In her address director-principal Uttara Singh said, “It is a momentous and rare occasion to have amidst us Ruskin Bond, a wordsmith, a master weaver of stories that we all have enjoyed reading and continue to do so, whatever our age. Today, seeing our students interact with him and be inspired by him goes a long way in reaffirming our commitment and responsibility as a school to foster a long lasting love for reading in our children and create a generation of avid readers and even writers and poets. As a school we strongly believe that reading and being exposed to varied genres is imperative to be creative and innovative, develop new perspectives as well as an ability to think beyond the confines of traditional norms. And, for that we have a gamut of initiatives in school and to give our children varied platforms and opportunities to this end.”

The interaction with Bond was a memorable experience for the students and teachers.

Meeting with Shri Venkaiah Naidu

Students of St Columbus School, Surajkund, Faridabad, interacted with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at the Vice President House in New Delhi.

The students’ team consisted of Arushi Srivastava of Class 12, Anushka Sahay of Class 11, Ayush of Class 12 and Ashmit Thakur of Class 11. Principal Sangeeta Bhati accompanied the students. The Vice President appreciated the talent of Columbians. He thanked the students and explained the significance of a festival. The school authorities presented a memento to him and thanked him.

Investiture ceremony

Ram-Eesh International School, Greater Noida, recently constituted its students’ council at an investiture ceremony. The event was intended to inculcate leadership qualities in students and give them a feel of the administrative body.

A green welcome was given to chairperson Dr RC Sharma, managing director Ram-Eesh Group of Institutions Pratibha Sharma, heads of different wings of the Ram-Eesh Group and the parents of students. The function began with lamp lighting and an invocation of Goddess Saraswati. Then students presented Rajasthani Ghoomar and the song Don’t Give Up. The chairman, managing director and the principal conferred badges and sashes on the head girl Vinita Chauhan of Class 12, head boy Preet Choudhary of Class 12, secretaries of different clubs, captains of five houses of Ram-Eesh and the prefects. The cabinet members took a pledge to fulfill their duties to the best of their abilities in accordance to the vision of the school. The managing director hailed the student leaders and advised them to be role models.

AKites Shine in Indo Nepal sports Festival

Skaters of AK Children Academy, Sahibabad, shone in the Indo-Nepal Sports Festival 2019 organised by the Nepal Roller Basketball Association in Kathmandu.

Aditya Nagar, Arhaan Abbasi, Shreshtha Rana, Krishna Negi and Aarushi Jena of AK Children Academy won nine gold medals and one silver medal in the 300 m and 500 m quads skating and inline skating events in different age categories. The boys of the school teamed up with Indian boys’ team for Roller Skating Basketball Tournament under-14 and won three gold medals. The girls teamed up with Indian girls’ team under-16 and won two silver medals. The students were given awards by chief guest Madhav Kumar Nepal. The principal and the school congratulated them on their performances.

Inter-House Skating Competition

SKS World School, Greater Noida West, organised an inter-house skating competition.

It is said that roller skating is the perfect way to combine fitness with fun. It helps people develop a fitness habit with a sport that is enjoyable. The skaters of SKS World School won laurels for their houses. The students showcased their talent. Their performance was applauded by the audience.

