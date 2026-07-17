PM Modi condoles death of Qatar's Father Amir in call with Emir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and conveyed his heartfelt condolences on the passing of the latter’s father and previous Emir, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, who died on July 12 at the age of 74. Following his death, the Centre had declared one-day national mourning on July 13 as a mark of respect. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Modi conveyed condolences on the death of the Father Amir. (AP)

Also read: India observes one-day national mourning to honour Qatar's Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani

” Recalled his (Father Amir) deep affection for India, his warmth towards the Indian community in Qatar and his steadfast commitment to India-Qatar relations. His enduring legacy will continue to guide our two countries as we further strengthen our Strategic Partnership,” Modi said on X