PM Modi speaks to Emir of Qatar, condemns Israeli strikes on Doha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, condemning the Israeli strikes in Doha. PM Modi condemned “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.”(ANI Grab )

Modi expressed deep concern at the attack, asserting resolution of issues “through dialogue and diplomacy”, and urged avoiding escalation.

“Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” PM Modi said.

Israeli strikes in Doha led to the deaths of six people in a neighborhood, which had foreign embassies and schools. After the strikes, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that “Israel initiated it, Israel conducted it, and Israel takes full responsibility.”

Qatar condemned the attack on Hamas' political headquarters, with the country's foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari calling the strike a “flagrant violation of all international laws and norms.”

Hamas said five of its members had been killed in the attack, including the son of its exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator Khalil al-Hayya.