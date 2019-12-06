e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 06, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 06, 2019

Brain differences detected in kids with depressed parents

Studies have consistently shown that adolescent children of parents with depression are two to three times more likely to develop depression than those with no parental history of depression.

more-lifestyle Updated: Dec 06, 2019 12:58 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New York
Depression is a common and debilitating mental health condition that typically arises during adolescence.
Depression is a common and debilitating mental health condition that typically arises during adolescence.(Unsplash)
         


Researchers have found structural differences in the brains of children with depressed parents.

Depression is a common and debilitating mental health condition that typically arises during adolescence. While the causes of depression are complex, having a parent with depression is one of the biggest known risk factors.

Studies have consistently shown that adolescent children of parents with depression are two to three times more likely to develop depression than those with no parental history of depression.

“The findings highlight a potential risk factor that may lead to the development of depressive disorders during a peak period of onset, said study author Randy P. Auerbach, Associate Professor at Columbia University in the US.

“However, in our prior research, smaller putamen volumes also has been linked to anhedonia--a reduced ability to experience pleasure--which is implicated in depression, substance use, psychosis, and suicidal behaviours,” Auerbach said.

“Thus, it may be that smaller putamen volume is a trans diagnostic risk factor that may confer vulnerability to broad-based mental disorders,” Auerbach added.

For the study, published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child &amp; Adolescent Psychiatry, the researchers analysed brain images from over 7,000 children in the United States participating in the Adolescent Brain Cognitive development (ABCD) study, led by the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

According to the study, about one-third of the children were in the high-risk group because they had a parent with depression.

The research found that in the high-risk children, the right putamen--a brain structure linked to reward, motivation, and the experience of pleasure--was smaller than in children with no parental history of depression.

“Understanding differences in the brains of children with familial risk factors for depression may help to improve early identification of those at greatest risk for developing depression themselves, and lead to improved diagnosis and treatment,” said study researcher David Pagliaccio.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
I do not run away from responsibilities, says PM Modi at HT Leadership Summit
I do not run away from responsibilities, says PM Modi at HT Leadership Summit
‘Her soul at peace now’: Telangana vet’s father after accused killed in encounter
‘Her soul at peace now’: Telangana vet’s father after accused killed in encounter
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
Unnao rape survivor was kept as sex slave, beaten up for disobeying: FIR
How Rahul Gandhi thanked student who translated his speech in Malayalam
How Rahul Gandhi thanked student who translated his speech in Malayalam
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
‘Inki gilliyan nikal ke rakh di’: Pathan slams Razzaq on Bumrah comment
Pati Patni Aur Woh movie review: Kartik, Bhumi make this comedy work
Pati Patni Aur Woh movie review: Kartik, Bhumi make this comedy work
Shashi Tharoor tweets letter from ‘imprisoned Farooq saab’, nudges Centre
Shashi Tharoor tweets letter from ‘imprisoned Farooq saab’, nudges Centre
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
Citizenship Bill, Art 370, Ayodhya: PM’s ‘better future’ pitch | HTLS 2019
trending topics
HTLS 2019HTLS 2019 LiveTelangana Rape caseAjit PawarUnnao rape survivorRahul GandhiHala movie reviewShah Rukh KhanPanipat movie reviewVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India News

lifestyle