Cities under lockdown amid Covid-19 scare: Scenes from a nation on pause
As India fights to contain the spread of coronavirus, 80 cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bangalore have gone into lockdown.more-lifestyle Updated: Mar 23, 2020 13:49 IST
As India fights to contain the spread of coronavirus, 80 cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bangalore have gone into lockdown.
Metros, trains and inter-state bus services have been suspended and malls, gyms, schools, colleges and markets have already shut down in most places.
Cabs, taxis and autos will not be allowed to operate in Delhi during the lockdown and private vehicles shall also be banned. However, the vehicles associated with essential services, such as police, electricity, chemists, health- are exempted from this rule.
In Karnataka food, milk, fish, meat and grocery services to function. Certain parts of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh shall also go into lockdown, and Telangana has sealed its borders and public transportation has been banned. In Goa, tourist buses have been banned.