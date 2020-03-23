e-paper
Cities under lockdown amid Covid-19 scare: Scenes from a nation on pause

Cities under lockdown amid Covid-19 scare: Scenes from a nation on pause

As India fights to contain the spread of coronavirus, 80 cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bangalore have gone into lockdown.

Mar 23, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Shuttered stores at Connaught Place in Delhi.
Shuttered stores at Connaught Place in Delhi.(Bloomberg)
         

As India fights to contain the spread of coronavirus, 80 cities including Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bangalore have gone into lockdown.

A rickshaw rider cycles along a near empty road in Delhi.
A rickshaw rider cycles along a near empty road in Delhi. ( Bloomberg )
People queue to buy grocery items outside a store before the start of the lockdown by West Bengal state government, to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata.
People queue to buy grocery items outside a store before the start of the lockdown by West Bengal state government, to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Kolkata. ( REUTERS )
People walk next to parked trains during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi.
People walk next to parked trains during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. ( REUTERS )

Metros, trains and inter-state bus services have been suspended and malls, gyms, schools, colleges and markets have already shut down in most places.

A man sits at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi.
A man sits at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. ( REUTERS )
A view shows cars parked during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi.
A view shows cars parked during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. ( REUTERS )

Cabs, taxis and autos will not be allowed to operate in Delhi during the lockdown and private vehicles shall also be banned. However, the vehicles associated with essential services, such as police, electricity, chemists, health- are exempted from this rule.

A police officer stands at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi.
A police officer stands at New Delhi's border barricade during lockdown by the authorities to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. ( REUTERS )

In Karnataka food, milk, fish, meat and grocery services to function. Certain parts of Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh shall also go into lockdown, and Telangana has sealed its borders and public transportation has been banned. In Goa, tourist buses have been banned.

