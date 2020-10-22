e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / More Lifestyle / Covid-19: Researchers show masks do block coronavirus, but not perfectly

Covid-19: Researchers show masks do block coronavirus, but not perfectly

Japanese researchers showed that masks can offer protection from airborne coronavirus particles, but even professional-grade coverings can’t eliminate contagion risk entirely.

more-lifestyle Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 14:09 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Reuters | Posted by: Alfea Jamal
Tokyo
FILE - In this March 17, 2020 file photo a man wearing an old military gas mask rides the subway in Prague, Czech Republic. (Representational)
FILE - In this March 17, 2020 file photo a man wearing an old military gas mask rides the subway in Prague, Czech Republic. (Representational)(AP)
         

Japanese researchers showed that masks can offer protection from airborne coronavirus particles, but even professional-grade coverings can’t eliminate contagion risk entirely. Scientists at the University of Tokyo built a secure chamber with mannequin heads facing each other. One head, fitted with a nebulizer, simulated coughing and expelled actual coronavirus particles. The other mimicked natural breathing, with a collection chamber for viruses coming through the airway. A cotton mask reduced viral uptake by the receiver head by up to 40% compared to no mask. An N95 mask, used by medical professionals, blocked up to 90%. However, even when the N95 was fitted to the face with tape, some virus particles still sneaked in. When a mask was attached to the coughing head, cotton and surgical masks blocked more than 50% of the virus transmission.

“There was a synergistic effect when both the virus receiver and virus spreader wore masks,” the researchers wrote in a study published on Wednesday. There has been a growing consensus among health experts that the COVID-19 virus can be spread through the air. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revised its guidance this month to say the pathogen can linger in the air for hours. A separate team of Japanese researchers used supercomputer simulations to show that humidity can have a significant effect on the airborne dispersion of virus particles.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

top news
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19
Centre relaxes visa restrictions; Students, businessmen allowed
Centre relaxes visa restrictions; Students, businessmen allowed
Government launches new inflation index for working class
Government launches new inflation index for working class
PM Modi invokes Durga to reaffirm commitment to women’s empowerment
PM Modi invokes Durga to reaffirm commitment to women’s empowerment
Shiv Sena takes potshots at PM’s address, calls it ‘best in 7-8 months’
Shiv Sena takes potshots at PM’s address, calls it ‘best in 7-8 months’
Tripura CM called ‘little Hitler’ for seeking to uproot ‘communist seeds’
Tripura CM called ‘little Hitler’ for seeking to uproot ‘communist seeds’
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

lifestyle

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In